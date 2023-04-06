This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)

In the latest session, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) closed at $203.04 down -0.97% from its previous closing price of $205.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2341543 shares were traded. NSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $205.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $202.66.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Norfolk Southern Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 99.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wolfe Research Upgraded its Peer Perform to Outperform on February 21, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $255.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Shaw Alan H. sold 2,000 shares for $224.16 per share. The transaction valued at 448,320 led to the insider holds 32,776 shares of the business.

Squires James A sold 21,272 shares of NSC for $5,227,765 on Dec 08. The Director now owns 1,001 shares after completing the transaction at $245.76 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Shaw Alan H., who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $258.35 each. As a result, the insider received 516,700 and left with 30,158 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NSC now has a Market Capitalization of 48.29B and an Enterprise Value of 63.43B. As of this moment, Norfolk’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NSC has reached a high of $276.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $196.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 223.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 235.32.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NSC has traded an average of 1.66M shares per day and 1.56M over the past ten days. A total of 230.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 227.46M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NSC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.58M with a Short Ratio of 2.27M, compared to 2.53M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.13% and a Short% of Float of 1.13%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NSC is 5.40, from 3.81 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.77. The current Payout Ratio is 35.60% for NSC, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 09, 1997 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 24 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.5 and a low estimate of $2.92, while EPS last year was $2.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.51, with high estimates of $3.76 and low estimates of $3.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.61 and $12.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.66. EPS for the following year is $14.83, with 26 analysts recommending between $15.95 and $13.71.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.12B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.23B to a low estimate of $3.01B. As of the current estimate, Norfolk Southern Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.92B, an estimated increase of 6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.19B, a decrease of -1.80% less than the figure of $6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.05B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.74B, down -0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.75B and the low estimate is $12.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.