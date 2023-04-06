Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS)

The closing price of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) was $9.88 for the day, down -1.10% from the previous closing price of $9.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2409947 shares were traded. SBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.72.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SBS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SBS now has a Market Capitalization of 6.10B and an Enterprise Value of 9.01B. As of this moment, Companhia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBS has reached a high of $12.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.85.

Shares Statistics:

SBS traded an average of 1.84M shares per day over the past three months and 1.9M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 683.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 338.69M. Insiders hold about 41.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SBS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.02M with a Short Ratio of 3.75M, compared to 5.27M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.40, SBS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.18. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.77%. The current Payout Ratio is 105.60% for SBS, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 06, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 29, 2013 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.