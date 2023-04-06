Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Jabil Inc. (JBL)

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) closed the day trading at $83.20 down -2.23% from the previous closing price of $85.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1105961 shares were traded. JBL stock price reached its highest trading level at $84.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.95.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JBL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 13, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $76.

On August 17, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $74.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 10, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $63 to $75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when BORGES STEVEN D sold 8,483 shares for $83.40 per share. The transaction valued at 707,482 led to the insider holds 159,129 shares of the business.

McKay Francis sold 1,197 shares of JBL for $99,242 on Mar 22. The SVP, Chief Procurement Officer now owns 51,084 shares after completing the transaction at $82.91 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, Dastoor Michael, who serves as the EVP, CFO of the company, sold 9,097 shares for $77.89 each. As a result, the insider received 708,578 and left with 161,607 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Jabil’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JBL has reached a high of $89.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.82.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JBL traded about 1.39M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JBL traded about 1.16M shares per day. A total of 134.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.62M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.50% stake in the company. Shares short for JBL as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.29M with a Short Ratio of 2.29M, compared to 2.48M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.72% and a Short% of Float of 1.99%.

Dividends & Splits

JBL’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.32, up from 0.32 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.85. The current Payout Ratio is 4.50% for JBL, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 01, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 30, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.92 and a low estimate of $1.8, while EPS last year was $1.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.92, with high estimates of $2.03 and low estimates of $1.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.47 and $8.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.38. EPS for the following year is $8.98, with 9 analysts recommending between $9.25 and $8.65.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $8.1B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.12B to a low estimate of $8.04B. As of the current estimate, Jabil Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.55B, an estimated increase of 7.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.17B, a decrease of -1.90% less than the figure of $7.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.09B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JBL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.48B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.73B and the low estimate is $35.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.