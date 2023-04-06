Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) closed the day trading at $33.69 down -2.32% from the previous closing price of $34.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 849754 shares were traded. CAKE stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.23.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CAKE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 81.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Ames Edie A bought 4,000 shares for $32.25 per share. The transaction valued at 129,015 led to the insider holds 12,500 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAKE has reached a high of $41.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.39.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CAKE traded about 1.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CAKE traded about 791.58k shares per day. A total of 48.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.74M. Insiders hold about 6.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CAKE as of Mar 14, 2023 were 8.46M with a Short Ratio of 8.46M, compared to 9.36M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.37% and a Short% of Float of 24.21%.

Dividends & Splits

CAKE’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.08, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.85%. The current Payout Ratio is 94.90% for CAKE, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 08, 2004 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $1.03 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.08 and $2.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.76. EPS for the following year is $3.36, with 15 analysts recommending between $4.03 and $2.9.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $871.32M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $879.9M to a low estimate of $861M. As of the current estimate, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $793.71M, an estimated increase of 9.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $898.57M, an increase of 7.90% less than the figure of $9.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $922.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $875.68M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAKE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.3B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.88B and the low estimate is $3.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.