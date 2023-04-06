Update from Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) was $58.94 for the day, down -0.25% from the previous closing price of $59.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1192952 shares were traded. CNQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.13.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CNQ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 62.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 21, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $62 to $69.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Canadian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNQ has reached a high of $69.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.09.

Shares Statistics:

CNQ traded an average of 2.21M shares per day over the past three months and 1.91M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.11B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.09B. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CNQ as of Jan 30, 2023 were 18.52M with a Short Ratio of 72.20M, compared to 45.46M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.70, CNQ has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.62. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.21. The current Payout Ratio is 43.70% for CNQ, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.94 and a low estimate of $1.41, while EPS last year was $1.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.65, with high estimates of $1.79 and low estimates of $1.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.82 and $8.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.52. EPS for the following year is $6.79, with 9 analysts recommending between $8.16 and $5.43.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.42B to a low estimate of $5.51B. As of the current estimate, Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s year-ago sales were $6.91B, an estimated decrease of -1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.4B, a decrease of -20.00% less than the figure of -$1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.63B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.54B, up 41.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.29B and the low estimate is $21.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.