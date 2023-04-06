Update from Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) was $31.89 for the day, down -0.96% from the previous closing price of $32.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1745696 shares were traded. BROS stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.81.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BROS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 16, 2023, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $37.

On January 25, 2023, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $37.Wedbush initiated its Neutral rating on January 25, 2023, with a $37 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Ricci Joth sold 160,000 shares for $37.53 per share. The transaction valued at 6,004,382 led to the insider holds 2,056,335 shares of the business.

Graham John Patrick sold 8,000 shares of BROS for $250,480 on Dec 14. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 163,332 shares after completing the transaction at $31.31 per share. On Aug 30, another insider, Maxwell Brian, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $40.00 each. As a result, the insider received 240,000 and left with 1,153,620 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BROS has reached a high of $57.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.82.

Shares Statistics:

BROS traded an average of 1.13M shares per day over the past three months and 901.19k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.05M. Insiders hold about 10.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BROS as of Mar 14, 2023 were 8.66M with a Short Ratio of 8.66M, compared to 8.06M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.91% and a Short% of Float of 21.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.47 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $206M to a low estimate of $189M. As of the current estimate, Dutch Bros Inc.’s year-ago sales were $140.08M, an estimated increase of 39.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $210.02M, an increase of 38.00% less than the figure of $39.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $217.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BROS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $743M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $726M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $732.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $497.88M, up 47.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $980.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $997.36M and the low estimate is $962.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.