Update from Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS): A steady trajectory

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) closed the day trading at $79.39 down -1.54% from the previous closing price of $80.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1722168 shares were traded. OTIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $80.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.07.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OTIS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on January 06, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $84.

On December 01, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $80.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Calleja Fernandez Bernardo sold 703 shares for $86.85 per share. The transaction valued at 61,058 led to the insider holds 22,215 shares of the business.

Calleja Fernandez Bernardo sold 837 shares of OTIS for $70,869 on Feb 14. The President, Otis EMEA now owns 19,998 shares after completing the transaction at $84.67 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Ryan Michael Patrick, who serves as the VP, CAO & Controller of the company, sold 3,018 shares for $84.46 each. As a result, the insider received 254,903 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OTIS now has a Market Capitalization of 35.01B and an Enterprise Value of 41.04B. As of this moment, Otis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OTIS has reached a high of $87.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 83.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.33.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OTIS traded about 1.83M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OTIS traded about 1.73M shares per day. A total of 416.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 414.66M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OTIS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.13M with a Short Ratio of 5.59M, compared to 5.73M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.99% and a Short% of Float of 0.99%.

Dividends & Splits

OTIS’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.16, up from 0.88 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.73, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.5 and $3.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.44. EPS for the following year is $3.82, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.92 and $3.65.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $3.26B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.34B to a low estimate of $3.21B. As of the current estimate, Otis Worldwide Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.41B, an estimated decrease of -4.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.54B, an increase of 1.50% over than the figure of -$4.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.59B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.47B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OTIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.69B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.39B and the low estimate is $14.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.