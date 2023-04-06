Watsco Inc. (WSO) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Watsco Inc. (NYSE: WSO) closed the day trading at $307.31 down -1.08% from the previous closing price of $310.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 617934 shares were traded. WSO stock price reached its highest trading level at $311.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $302.75.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WSO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 80.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on January 10, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $280.

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $311.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on July 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $350 to $313.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when ALVAREZ CESAR L sold 4,000 shares for $253.55 per share. The transaction valued at 1,014,212 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Watsco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WSO has reached a high of $343.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $220.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 302.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 274.74.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WSO traded about 300.40K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WSO traded about 326.97k shares per day. A total of 36.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.74M. Shares short for WSO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.91M with a Short Ratio of 3.59M, compared to 3.76M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.08% and a Short% of Float of 15.01%.

Dividends & Splits

WSO’s forward annual dividend rate is 9.80, up from 7.10 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.23. The current Payout Ratio is 55.30% for WSO, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 16, 1998 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.9 and a low estimate of $1.82, while EPS last year was $2.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.78, with high estimates of $5.27 and low estimates of $4.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.53 and $12.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.64. EPS for the following year is $14.1, with 14 analysts recommending between $15.44 and $12.7.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $1.51B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.57B to a low estimate of $1.42B. As of the current estimate, Watsco Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.52B, an estimated decrease of -0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.21B, an increase of 3.40% over than the figure of -$0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.16B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WSO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.27B, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.03B and the low estimate is $7.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.