What shareholders can do to beat the market with Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) stock

In the latest session, Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) closed at $15.82 down -2.71% from its previous closing price of $16.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1059035 shares were traded. BOWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.31.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bowlero Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on March 28, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

On March 08, 2023, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.

On February 24, 2023, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $24.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on February 24, 2023, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when A-B Parent LLC sold 4,908,234 shares for $15.02 per share. The transaction valued at 73,700,078 led to the insider holds 63,484,324 shares of the business.

KOSTELNI JEFFREY C sold 818 shares of BOWL for $13,227 on Mar 14. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 15,122 shares after completing the transaction at $16.17 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Parker Brett I., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $17.00 each. As a result, the insider received 680,000 and left with 1,724,147 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOWL has reached a high of $17.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.34.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BOWL has traded an average of 1.37M shares per day and 1.37M over the past ten days. A total of 162.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.07M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BOWL as of Mar 14, 2023 were 8.27M with a Short Ratio of 8.27M, compared to 8.49M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.85% and a Short% of Float of 22.04%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.69, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.86 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $257.9M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $265.8M to a low estimate of $250.28M. As of the current estimate, Bowlero Corp.’s year-ago sales were $205.19M, an estimated increase of 25.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $297.52M, an increase of 15.40% less than the figure of $25.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $299.79M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $295.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOWL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $911.71M, up 12.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.17B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.