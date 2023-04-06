What shareholders can do to beat the market with Cosan S.A. (CSAN) stock

In the latest session, Cosan S.A. (NYSE: CSAN) closed at $11.55 down -1.53% from its previous closing price of $11.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1037049 shares were traded. CSAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.40.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cosan S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cosan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSAN has reached a high of $20.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.11.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CSAN has traded an average of 414.70K shares per day and 572.35k over the past ten days. A total of 467.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 300.93M. Shares short for CSAN as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.36M with a Short Ratio of 1.36M, compared to 1.98M on Feb 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CSAN is 0.62, from 0.63 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.00%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.57, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.48B, an increase of 15.20% over than the figure of -$34.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.48B.