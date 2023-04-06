What shareholders can do to beat the market with Hess Corporation (HES) stock

As of close of business last night, Hess Corporation’s stock clocked out at $142.21, up 0.92% from its previous closing price of $140.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1348337 shares were traded. HES stock price reached its highest trading level at $142.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $138.91.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HES’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on January 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $170 from $161 previously.

On January 12, 2023, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $181.

Mizuho Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $150 to $164.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Hill Gregory P. sold 7,500 shares for $132.40 per share. The transaction valued at 993,000 led to the insider holds 116,346 shares of the business.

Lynch Richard D. sold 33,191 shares of HES for $4,608,207 on Mar 07. The Senior Vice President now owns 23,622 shares after completing the transaction at $138.84 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Hill Gregory P., who serves as the COO and President, E&P of the company, sold 6,123 shares for $137.41 each. As a result, the insider received 841,361 and left with 123,846 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hess’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HES has reached a high of $160.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $90.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 136.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 128.26.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HES traded 1.87M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 306.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 276.00M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HES as of Mar 14, 2023 were 3.96M with a Short Ratio of 3.96M, compared to 4.09M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.29% and a Short% of Float of 1.94%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, HES has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.75. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.59. The current Payout Ratio is 22.10% for HES, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.13 and a low estimate of $1.15, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.85, with high estimates of $3.5 and low estimates of $1.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.3 and $4.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.75. EPS for the following year is $10.26, with 16 analysts recommending between $18.14 and $7.13.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $2.37B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.19B to a low estimate of $1.88B. As of the current estimate, Hess Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.37B, an estimated decrease of -0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.48B, a decrease of -16.90% less than the figure of -$0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.86B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.57B, down -13.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.94B and the low estimate is $8.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.