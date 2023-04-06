What shareholders can do to beat the market with MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) stock

As of close of business last night, MicroStrategy Incorporated’s stock clocked out at $290.84, down -2.72% from its previous closing price of $298.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 811475 shares were traded. MSTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $307.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $283.51.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MSTR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 73.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4582.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 09, 2021, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $920.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on April 09, 2021, with a $920 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when Lang Timothy Edwin sold 30,000 shares for $266.76 per share. The transaction valued at 8,002,935 led to the insider holds 2,882 shares of the business.

RICKERTSEN CARL J bought 4,000 shares of MSTR for $608,000 on Jun 13. The Director now owns 4,000 shares after completing the transaction at $152.00 per share. On May 11, another insider, Lang Timothy Edwin, who serves as the SEVP & CTO of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $200.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 500,000 and bolstered with 2,708 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MSTR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.77B and an Enterprise Value of 6.17B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 288.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MSTR has reached a high of $508.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $132.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 259.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 232.08.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MSTR traded 715.99K shares on average per day over the past three months and 854.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 11.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.35M. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MSTR as of Mar 14, 2023 were 3.24M with a Short Ratio of 3.24M, compared to 3.19M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 28.06% and a Short% of Float of 39.31%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.28 and a low estimate of -$1.28, while EPS last year was -$11.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.25, with high estimates of -$1.25 and low estimates of -$1.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5 and -$5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5. EPS for the following year is -$5.08, with 1 analysts recommending between -$5.08 and -$5.08.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $120.24M. It ranges from a high estimate of $122.63M to a low estimate of $118.8M. As of the current estimate, MicroStrategy Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $119.28M, an estimated increase of 0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $124.62M, an increase of 2.10% over than the figure of $0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $126.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $122.1M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MSTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $509.49M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $500.25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $506.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $499.26M, up 1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $520.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $532.7M and the low estimate is $505.54M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.