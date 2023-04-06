What shareholders can do to beat the market with Vroom Inc. (VRM) stock

In the latest session, Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) closed at $0.85 down -6.33% from its previous closing price of $0.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0576 from its previous closing price. On the day, 882216 shares were traded. VRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8989 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vroom Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on November 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2 from $3 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Zakowicz Agnieszka sold 360 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 289 led to the insider holds 202,933 shares of the business.

Zakowicz Agnieszka sold 4,809 shares of VRM for $4,428 on Mar 06. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 203,293 shares after completing the transaction at $0.92 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Moran Patricia, who serves as the CLO & Secretary of the company, sold 1,038 shares for $0.92 each. As a result, the insider received 956 and left with 438,458 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRM has reached a high of $2.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0016, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2529.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VRM has traded an average of 3.53M shares per day and 1.1M over the past ten days. A total of 138.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.60M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.30% stake in the company. Shares short for VRM as of Mar 14, 2023 were 20.96M with a Short Ratio of 20.96M, compared to 21.37M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.13% and a Short% of Float of 16.49%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.76 and a low estimate of -$0.76, while EPS last year was -$0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.49 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.68 and -$2.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.83. EPS for the following year is -$2.29, with 3 analysts recommending between -$2.05 and -$2.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $272.12M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $305.65M to a low estimate of $230.8M. As of the current estimate, Vroom Inc.’s year-ago sales were $934.49M, an estimated decrease of -70.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $311.73M, a decrease of -66.30% over than the figure of -$70.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $339.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $276.6M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.18B, down -36.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.44B and the low estimate is $1.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -32.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.