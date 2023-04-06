Which analyst expects Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Array Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $19.90, down -2.55% from its previous closing price of $20.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3532016 shares were traded. ARRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.39.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ARRY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 28, 2023, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $26.

On March 10, 2023, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $24.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on March 10, 2023, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Hottinger Tyson sold 8,500 shares for $20.74 per share. The transaction valued at 176,292 led to the insider holds 75,547 shares of the business.

Stacherski Kenneth R. sold 1,327 shares of ARRY for $24,409 on Sep 19. The Chief Operations Officer now owns 99,902 shares after completing the transaction at $18.39 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, Schmid Gerrard, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,000 shares for $21.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 151,650 and bolstered with 41,269 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARRY now has a Market Capitalization of 3.27B and an Enterprise Value of 4.27B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 23.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 55.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARRY has reached a high of $24.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.65.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ARRY traded 5.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.26M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 150.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.53M. Shares short for ARRY as of Mar 14, 2023 were 16.15M with a Short Ratio of 16.15M, compared to 20.12M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.73% and a Short% of Float of 10.77%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.89 and $0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.82. EPS for the following year is $1.24, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.59 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $324.56M. It ranges from a high estimate of $349.03M to a low estimate of $318M. As of the current estimate, Array Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $300.59M, an estimated increase of 8.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $500.75M, an increase of 17.80% over than the figure of $8.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $565M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $451.14M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.64B, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.36B and the low estimate is $2.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.