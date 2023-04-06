Which analyst expects PACCAR Inc (PCAR) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) closed at $68.48 down -3.28% from its previous closing price of $70.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4013493 shares were traded. PCAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.48.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PACCAR Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on January 12, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $105 from $107 previously.

On January 10, 2023, Wolfe Research Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $89.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on December 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $91 to $136.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 30 when PIGOTT MARK C sold 70,937 shares for $108.96 per share. The transaction valued at 7,729,019 led to the insider holds 3,192,798 shares of the business.

DOZIER C MICHAEL sold 31,538 shares of PCAR for $3,485,425 on Jan 30. The EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT now owns 12,062 shares after completing the transaction at $110.52 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, HUBBARD TODD R, who serves as the VICE PRESIDENT of the company, sold 2,200 shares for $112.00 each. As a result, the insider received 246,400 and left with 3,182 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PACCAR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 51.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCAR has reached a high of $76.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.65.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PCAR has traded an average of 3.27M shares per day and 2.57M over the past ten days. A total of 783.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 515.79M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PCAR as of Mar 14, 2023 were 7.65M with a Short Ratio of 7.65M, compared to 6.52M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.46% and a Short% of Float of 1.68%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PCAR is 1.00, from 1.28 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.59. The current Payout Ratio is 54.00% for PCAR, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 09, 2007 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.15 and a low estimate of $1.67, while EPS last year was $1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.74, with high estimates of $1.87 and low estimates of $1.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.51 and $4.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.45. EPS for the following year is $5.62, with 22 analysts recommending between $6.27 and $4.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.65B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $7.89B to a low estimate of $7.31B. As of the current estimate, PACCAR Inc’s year-ago sales were $6.11B, an estimated increase of 25.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.74B, an increase of 14.00% less than the figure of $25.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.97B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.44B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.31B, up 10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.79B and the low estimate is $26.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.