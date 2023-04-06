Which analyst expects Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) closed at $24.58 down -0.49% from its previous closing price of $24.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 514097 shares were traded. PYCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.93.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Paycor HCM Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 58.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 196.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 09, 2023, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $28.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $30.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on September 01, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Corr Jonathan sold 1,509 shares for $24.81 per share. The transaction valued at 37,438 led to the insider holds 22,817 shares of the business.

MILLER SCOTT DAVID bought 3,000 shares of PYCR for $75,630 on Feb 10. The Director now owns 182,437 shares after completing the transaction at $25.21 per share. On Jan 30, another insider, Geene Alice L, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 1,147 shares for $24.22 each. As a result, the insider received 27,780 and left with 57,956 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PYCR has reached a high of $34.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.05.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PYCR has traded an average of 479.08K shares per day and 372.88k over the past ten days. A total of 175.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.87M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PYCR as of Mar 14, 2023 were 9.63M with a Short Ratio of 9.63M, compared to 8.97M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.46% and a Short% of Float of 17.30%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.37 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.46 and $0.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $155.33M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $156.8M to a low estimate of $149.54M. As of the current estimate, Paycor HCM Inc.’s year-ago sales were $122.6M, an estimated increase of 26.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $135.69M, an increase of 22.30% less than the figure of $26.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $138.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $133.5M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PYCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $545.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $530.96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $541.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $429.39M, up 26.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $641.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $664M and the low estimate is $616.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.