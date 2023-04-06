Which analyst expects PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, PDC Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $66.85, down -1.18% from its previous closing price of $67.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 835161 shares were traded. PDCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.12.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PDCE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 891.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on January 10, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $97.

On December 12, 2022, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $68.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $74.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when BROOKMAN BARTON R JR sold 2,000 shares for $68.22 per share. The transaction valued at 136,442 led to the insider holds 548,070 shares of the business.

Peterson Lynn A sold 7,000 shares of PDCE for $434,000 on Mar 21. The Director now owns 233,167 shares after completing the transaction at $62.00 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Meyers R Scott, who serves as the EVP, CFO of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $60.00 each. As a result, the insider received 150,000 and left with 164,910 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PDC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDCE has reached a high of $88.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.19.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PDCE traded 915.12K shares on average per day over the past three months and 769.87k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 90.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.21M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PDCE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.51M with a Short Ratio of 4.61M, compared to 4.65M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.89% and a Short% of Float of 6.91%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.24, PDCE has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.14%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.82 and a low estimate of $1.95, while EPS last year was $3.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.15, with high estimates of $3.72 and low estimates of $2.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.77 and $10.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.43. EPS for the following year is $16.26, with 14 analysts recommending between $24.65 and $10.51.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $790.33M. It ranges from a high estimate of $884.4M to a low estimate of $719M. As of the current estimate, PDC Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $884.5M, an estimated decrease of -10.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $838.87M, a decrease of -32.40% less than the figure of -$10.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $880.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $787M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDCE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.85B, down -11.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.53B and the low estimate is $3.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.