Which analyst expects PVH Corp. (PVH) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, PVH Corp.’s stock clocked out at $86.22, down -1.77% from its previous closing price of $87.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1094101 shares were traded. PVH stock price reached its highest trading level at $87.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.75.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PVH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 20, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $106 from $72 previously.

On January 06, 2023, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $70 to $85.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 11 when FISCHER MARK D sold 1,732 shares for $81.00 per share. The transaction valued at 140,292 led to the insider holds 32,468 shares of the business.

HOLMES JAMES sold 4,417 shares of PVH for $329,852 on Dec 09. The EVP & Controller now owns 15,420 shares after completing the transaction at $74.68 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Larsson Stefan, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 18,540 shares for $53.94 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,000,000 and bolstered with 136,541 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PVH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PVH has reached a high of $94.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.79.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PVH traded 1.06M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.74M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.08M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PVH as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.93M with a Short Ratio of 2.11M, compared to 2.16M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.04% and a Short% of Float of 5.15%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.04, PVH has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.15. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.19%. The current Payout Ratio is 5.00% for PVH, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 09, 1991 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.88 and a low estimate of $1.61, while EPS last year was $2.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.94, with high estimates of $2.48 and low estimates of $1.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.5 and $8.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.29. EPS for the following year is $9.05, with 17 analysts recommending between $10.51 and $8.34.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $2.36B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.46B to a low estimate of $2.33B. As of the current estimate, PVH Corp.’s year-ago sales were $2.43B, an estimated decrease of -2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.08B, a decrease of -2.00% over than the figure of -$2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.97B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PVH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.15B, down -2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.76B and the low estimate is $8.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.