WTTR (Select Energy Services Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) closed at $7.41 in the last session, up 1.23% from day before closing price of $7.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1223247 shares were traded. WTTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.24.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WTTR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on March 23, 2023, initiated with a Strong Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On July 15, 2021, Seaport Global Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Szymanski Brian sold 2,150 shares for $8.35 per share. The transaction valued at 17,952 led to the insider holds 89,422 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Select’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WTTR has reached a high of $9.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.68.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WTTR traded on average about 855.99K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.07M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 111.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.94M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WTTR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.44M with a Short Ratio of 1.43M, compared to 1.8M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.26% and a Short% of Float of 2.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and $0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.69. EPS for the following year is $1.17, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.44 and $1.01.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $388.78M. It ranges from a high estimate of $388.78M to a low estimate of $388.78M. As of the current estimate, Select Energy Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $255.13M, an estimated increase of 52.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $408.45M, an increase of 38.60% less than the figure of $52.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $408.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $408.45M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $764.62M, up 82.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.73B and the low estimate is $1.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.