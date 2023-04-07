A correction may be in store for Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE:FIX) shares?

As of close of business last night, Comfort Systems USA Inc.’s stock clocked out at $129.31, down -1.76% from its previous closing price of $131.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 365717 shares were traded. FIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $132.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $129.14.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FIX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 78.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

DA Davidson Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 29, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $56 to $32.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Skidmore Constance Ellen sold 3,000 shares for $143.03 per share. The transaction valued at 429,090 led to the insider holds 24,722 shares of the business.

Tang Vance W sold 2,500 shares of FIX for $367,500 on Feb 27. The Director now owns 26,297 shares after completing the transaction at $147.00 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Skidmore Constance Ellen, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $120.27 each. As a result, the insider received 360,804 and left with 27,722 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Comfort’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIX has reached a high of $152.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $74.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 134.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 113.53.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FIX traded 260.66K shares on average per day over the past three months and 290.14k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.97M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FIX as of Mar 14, 2023 were 636.09k with a Short Ratio of 0.64M, compared to 500.8k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.78% and a Short% of Float of 2.47%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.56, FIX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.70. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.68.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.12 and a low estimate of $0.97, while EPS last year was $0.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.56, with high estimates of $1.77 and low estimates of $1.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7 and $5.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.38. EPS for the following year is $7.28, with 4 analysts recommending between $8.06 and $6.06.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $1.08B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.11B to a low estimate of $1.04B. As of the current estimate, Comfort Systems USA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $885.22M, an estimated increase of 21.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.18B, an increase of 15.90% less than the figure of $21.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.1B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.14B, up 14.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.33B and the low estimate is $4.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.