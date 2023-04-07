A correction may be in store for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN) shares?

In the latest session, Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) closed at $12.31 down -5.96% from its previous closing price of $13.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 365145 shares were traded. ZGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.25.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on September 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On April 29, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.

On February 07, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $12.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on February 07, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZGN has reached a high of $13.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.29.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZGN has traded an average of 264.42K shares per day and 220.28k over the past ten days. A total of 237.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.20M. Insiders hold about 77.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ZGN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.08M with a Short Ratio of 0.81M, compared to 2.2M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.86% and a Short% of Float of 3.85%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.58 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.37B, up 19.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.93B and the low estimate is $1.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.