A correction may be in store for Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) shares?

In the latest session, Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX: SBEV) closed at $1.42 down -2.07% from its previous closing price of $1.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 111222 shares were traded. SBEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5425 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4000.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Splash Beverage Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Nistico Robert bought 3,000 shares for $1.68 per share. The transaction valued at 5,050 led to the insider holds 1,327,070 shares of the business.

Nistico Robert bought 1,000 shares of SBEV for $1,827 on Jun 15. The CEO and Chairman now owns 1,324,070 shares after completing the transaction at $1.83 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Nistico Robert, who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $2.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,110 and bolstered with 1,323,070 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBEV has reached a high of $3.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3593, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6077.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SBEV has traded an average of 190.97K shares per day and 180.62k over the past ten days. A total of 40.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.51M. Insiders hold about 31.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SBEV as of Jan 12, 2023 were 663.87k with a Short Ratio of 0.17M, compared to 747.65k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.66% and a Short% of Float of 2.00%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.51 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.51. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.2M and the low estimate is $32.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 70.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.