A correction may be in store for T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) shares?

As of close of business last night, T Stamp Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.19, up 2.82% from its previous closing price of $2.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 62166 shares were traded. IDAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1400.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IDAI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IDAI has reached a high of $40.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0885, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7875.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IDAI traded 95.81K shares on average per day over the past three months and 36.78k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.36M. Insiders hold about 34.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.50% stake in the company. Shares short for IDAI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 13.56k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 2.77k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.06% and a Short% of Float of 0.07%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.65M and the low estimate is $3.65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -33.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.