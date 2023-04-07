A correction may be in store for Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) shares?

As of close of business last night, Veritiv Corporation’s stock clocked out at $119.15, down -4.35% from its previous closing price of $124.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 180795 shares were traded. VRTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $123.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $117.36.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VRTV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 38.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA/Merrill on March 06, 2020, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $16 from $23 previously.

On May 13, 2019, BofA/Merrill Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $37 to $26.

BofA/Merrill Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 05, 2019, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $37.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Abbate Salvatore A sold 5,000 shares for $121.71 per share. The transaction valued at 608,564 led to the insider holds 136,134 shares of the business.

Adelman Dean A sold 2,000 shares of VRTV for $289,629 on Mar 02. The SVP and Chief HR Officer now owns 29,987 shares after completing the transaction at $144.81 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Veritiv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRTV has reached a high of $161.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $94.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 130.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 122.20.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VRTV traded 140.56K shares on average per day over the past three months and 143.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.01M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for VRTV as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.48M with a Short Ratio of 1.48M, compared to 1.5M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.92% and a Short% of Float of 19.70%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.44 and a low estimate of $5.44, while EPS last year was $3.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $23.5 and $23.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $23.5. EPS for the following year is $16.8, with 1 analysts recommending between $16.8 and $16.8.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $1.75B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.75B to a low estimate of $1.75B. As of the current estimate, Veritiv Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.86B, an estimated decrease of -6.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.85B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.6B and the low estimate is $6.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.