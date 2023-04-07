A correction may be in store for Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) shares?

As of close of business last night, Vislink Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.34, down -0.85% from its previous closing price of $0.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0029 from its previous closing price. On the day, 57277 shares were traded. VISL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3449 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3305.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VISL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 when Miller Carleton M bought 139,514 shares for $0.57 per share. The transaction valued at 80,179 led to the insider holds 4,583,912 shares of the business.

Miller Carleton M bought 111,094 shares of VISL for $54,803 on Dec 22. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 4,444,398 shares after completing the transaction at $0.49 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, Miller Carleton M, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 94,020 shares for $0.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 43,465 and bolstered with 4,333,304 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VISL has reached a high of $1.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4776, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4970.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VISL traded 157.00K shares on average per day over the past three months and 174.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.72M. Insiders hold about 9.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VISL as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.7M with a Short Ratio of 1.70M, compared to 1.78M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.58% and a Short% of Float of 3.69%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $7.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.18M to a low estimate of $7.18M. As of the current estimate, Vislink Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.04M, an estimated decrease of -33.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.44M, an increase of 4.00% over than the figure of -$33.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.44M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.44M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VISL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.88M, down -16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.24M and the low estimate is $31.24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.