A glimpse at Eneti Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Eneti Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.58, down -1.49% from its previous closing price of $8.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 416720 shares were traded. NETI stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.46.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NETI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 11, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $21 to $10.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Eneti’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 108.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NETI has reached a high of $11.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.57.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NETI traded 342.86K shares on average per day over the past three months and 424.58k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.07M. Insiders hold about 37.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NETI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 444.88k with a Short Ratio of 0.68M, compared to 503.83k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 1.56%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.27, NETI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.58. The current Payout Ratio is 10.00% for NETI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 06, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.93 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.17 and -$0.33.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $22.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.96M to a low estimate of $9.27M. As of the current estimate, Eneti Inc.’s year-ago sales were $22.44M, an estimated decrease of -1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.94M, a decrease of -31.60% less than the figure of -$1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $55.05M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $35.25M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NETI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $161.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $112.66M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $139.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $199.33M, down -29.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $148.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $155.85M and the low estimate is $137.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.