A glimpse at Lazydays Holdings Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Lazydays Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $10.68, up 0.66% from its previous closing price of $10.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 140995 shares were traded. LAZY stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.45.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LAZY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on May 03, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 505,184 shares for $12.28 per share. The transaction valued at 6,202,199 led to the insider holds 5,458,423 shares of the business.

Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 362,114 shares of LAZY for $4,526,425 on Mar 02. The Director now owns 4,953,239 shares after completing the transaction at $12.50 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Coliseum Capital Management, L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 753,340 shares for $12.32 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,281,149 and bolstered with 4,591,125 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lazydays’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAZY has reached a high of $20.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.38.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LAZY traded 121.03K shares on average per day over the past three months and 61.9k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 11.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.20M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LAZY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 984.02k with a Short Ratio of 0.91M, compared to 819.32k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.34% and a Short% of Float of 31.90%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.03 and $0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.83. EPS for the following year is $1.17, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.54 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $296.65M. It ranges from a high estimate of $297.5M to a low estimate of $295.8M. As of the current estimate, Lazydays Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $376.16M, an estimated decrease of -21.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $334.74M, a decrease of -10.40% over than the figure of -$21.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $342.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $326.88M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAZY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.33B, down -9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.27B and the low estimate is $1.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.