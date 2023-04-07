A glimpse at Loop Industries Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Loop Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) closed at $2.83 down -6.29% from its previous closing price of $3.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 86785 shares were traded. LOOP stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Loop Industries Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 07, 2021, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $23.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Perron Yves bought 3,650 shares for $5.48 per share. The transaction valued at 19,995 led to the insider holds 32,541 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 698.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOOP has reached a high of $8.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5005, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6876.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LOOP has traded an average of 133.77K shares per day and 210.66k over the past ten days. A total of 47.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.71M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.20% stake in the company. Shares short for LOOP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.83M with a Short Ratio of 1.37M, compared to 1.85M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.86% and a Short% of Float of 7.33%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.71 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.75. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.61.