A glimpse at Mustang Bio Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) closed at $3.36 down -1.18% from its previous closing price of $3.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 102828 shares were traded. MBIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2302.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mustang Bio Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on May 18, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On October 02, 2020, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On November 20, 2019, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $7.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on November 20, 2019, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Litchman Manuel MD bought 5,000 shares for $0.52 per share. The transaction valued at 2,582 led to the insider holds 1,098,987 shares of the business.

ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD bought 5,000 shares of MBIO for $2,582 on Sep 13. The Director now owns 299,181 shares after completing the transaction at $0.52 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MBIO now has a Market Capitalization of 50.80M and an Enterprise Value of -9.29M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.32k whereas that against EBITDA is 0.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MBIO has reached a high of $16.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.7517, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.1205.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MBIO has traded an average of 33.76K shares per day and 73.58k over the past ten days. A total of 106.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.86M. Insiders hold about 21.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MBIO as of Mar 14, 2023 were 9.62k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 16.94k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.13% and a Short% of Float of 0.17%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.76. EPS for the following year is -$0.7, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$0.84.