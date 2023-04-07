A glimpse at Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.04, down -0.17% from its previous closing price of $6.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 158733 shares were traded. VRCA stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.93.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VRCA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.30 and its Current Ratio is at 11.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on March 22, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On February 13, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $4 to $11.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on May 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 11 when Hayes Christopher G. bought 7,500 shares for $3.40 per share. The transaction valued at 25,500 led to the insider holds 15,714 shares of the business.

Manning Paul B bought 4,761,904 shares of VRCA for $9,999,998 on Jul 05. The Director now owns 13,651,128 shares after completing the transaction at $2.10 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,428,571 shares for $2.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,999,999 and bolstered with 5,038,983 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 28.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRCA has reached a high of $9.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.99.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VRCA traded 191.67K shares on average per day over the past three months and 178.42k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.33M. Insiders hold about 35.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VRCA as of Mar 14, 2023 were 301.58k with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 261.2k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.72% and a Short% of Float of 1.11%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.97. EPS for the following year is -$1.14, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.69 and -$1.8.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25M and the low estimate is $2.31M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.