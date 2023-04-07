A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB)

The price of Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB) closed at $33.18 in the last session, down -0.90% from day before closing price of $33.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 59447 shares were traded. CCB stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.05.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CCB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 13, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Strong Buy rating and target price of $69.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when HOVDE STEVEN D bought 30,000 shares for $37.71 per share. The transaction valued at 1,131,438 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

Lane Thomas D bought 4,280 shares of CCB for $160,007 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 54,280 shares after completing the transaction at $37.38 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Skotdal Andrew P, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $37.38 each. As a result, the insider paid 74,750 and bolstered with 1,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Coastal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCB has reached a high of $54.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.89.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CCB traded on average about 64.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 69.5k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 13.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.50M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CCB as of Jan 12, 2023 were 322.94k with a Short Ratio of 0.27M, compared to 349.33k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.45% and a Short% of Float of 2.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.95 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $1.06 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.37 and $3.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.07. EPS for the following year is $5.76, with 4 analysts recommending between $5.98 and $5.58.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $92.68M. It ranges from a high estimate of $98.4M to a low estimate of $85.42M. As of the current estimate, Coastal Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $51.25M, an estimated increase of 80.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $102.51M, an increase of 56.80% less than the figure of $80.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $104.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $100.85M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $433M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $416.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $425.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $296.46M, up 43.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $555.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $581.2M and the low estimate is $507.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.