A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

The price of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) closed at $19.65 in the last session, down -1.01% from day before closing price of $19.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 266539 shares were traded. VECO stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.60.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VECO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $20 from $19 previously.

On December 28, 2021, Northland Capital reiterated its Outperform ratingand also kept the price unchanged to $32.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on September 13, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $29 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Wilkerson Susan sold 2,200 shares for $21.25 per share. The transaction valued at 46,750 led to the insider holds 62,504 shares of the business.

St Dennis Thomas bought 2,500 shares of VECO for $54,000 on May 16. The Director now owns 52,429 shares after completing the transaction at $21.60 per share. On May 11, another insider, KIERNAN JOHN P, who serves as the SVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $20.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 103,950 and bolstered with 89,158 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Veeco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VECO has reached a high of $26.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.93.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VECO traded on average about 443.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 321.93k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 51.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.18M. Shares short for VECO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.63M with a Short Ratio of 5.06M, compared to 5.04M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.99% and a Short% of Float of 12.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.55 and $1.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.5. EPS for the following year is $1.29, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.5 and $1.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $161.18M. It ranges from a high estimate of $165M to a low estimate of $158.81M. As of the current estimate, Veeco Instruments Inc.’s year-ago sales were $152.97M, an estimated increase of 5.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $157.85M, an increase of 0.90% less than the figure of $5.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $165M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $151.96M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VECO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $657.34M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $651.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $653.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $583.28M, up 12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $670.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $698.44M and the low estimate is $650M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.