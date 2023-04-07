An average trading volume for Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Astria Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXS) closed at $11.86 in the last session, down -0.67% from day before closing price of $11.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 66052 shares were traded. ATXS stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.67.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ATXS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 25.10 and its Current Ratio is at 25.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on March 28, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 908,265 shares for $11.01 per share. The transaction valued at 9,999,998 led to the insider holds 1,038,309 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATXS has reached a high of $16.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.93.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ATXS traded on average about 223.88K shares per day over the past 3-months and 170.13k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 18.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.78M. Insiders hold about 0.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ATXS as of Mar 14, 2023 were 288.7k with a Short Ratio of 0.29M, compared to 220.11k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.05% and a Short% of Float of 1.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.46 and a low estimate of -$0.76, while EPS last year was -$1.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.58, with high estimates of -$0.51 and low estimates of -$0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.12 and -$2.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.36. EPS for the following year is -$2.44, with 5 analysts recommending between -$2.16 and -$2.58.