An average trading volume for Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $5.95 in the prior trading day, Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) closed at $5.56, down -6.55%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 263450 shares were traded. MPAA stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.44.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MPAA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Bryan David bought 550 shares for $10.52 per share. The transaction valued at 5,786 led to the insider holds 26,105 shares of the business.

Borneo Rudolph J sold 3,000 shares of MPAA for $39,761 on Nov 22. The Director now owns 37,056 shares after completing the transaction at $13.25 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Ferguson Joseph Edwin, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,331 shares for $14.42 each. As a result, the insider received 62,461 and left with 18,117 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MPAA now has a Market Capitalization of 145.02M and an Enterprise Value of 409.01M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MPAA has reached a high of $19.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.60.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 251.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 250.96k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 19.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.55M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MPAA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.39M with a Short Ratio of 1.56M, compared to 1.1M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.16% and a Short% of Float of 10.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.82 and $1.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.82. EPS for the following year is $2.5, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.5 and $2.5.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $183.6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $183.6M to a low estimate of $183.6M. As of the current estimate, Motorcar Parts of America Inc.’s year-ago sales were $163.92M, an estimated increase of 12.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $170.5M, an increase of 4.00% less than the figure of $12.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $170.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $170.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MPAA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $680.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $680.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $680.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $650.31M, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $714.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $714.4M and the low estimate is $714.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.