An average trading volume for TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $0.60 in the prior trading day, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP) closed at $0.58, down -2.34%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0140 from its previous closing price. On the day, 119917 shares were traded. TFFP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6331 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5820.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TFFP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.20 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 08, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.

On December 07, 2020, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on December 07, 2020, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Weisman Harlan F bought 150,000 shares for $0.88 per share. The transaction valued at 131,835 led to the insider holds 214,615 shares of the business.

Mikhak Zamaneh bought 15,000 shares of TFFP for $12,300 on Mar 10. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 15,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.82 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, ROCAMBOLI STEPHEN, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 13,000 shares for $0.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,432 and bolstered with 16,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 104.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TFFP has reached a high of $7.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8064, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8384.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 170.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 110.73k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 25.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.03M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TFFP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 479.87k with a Short Ratio of 0.18M, compared to 551.93k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 1.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.11 and -$1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.14. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.52 and -$0.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TFFP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $180k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $180k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $180k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $88k, up 104.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.7M and the low estimate is $2.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7,050.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.