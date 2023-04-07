An investigation into Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $4.06 in the prior trading day, Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) closed at $4.11, up 1.23%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 121959 shares were traded. ASPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ASPS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley FBR on January 31, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

Compass Point Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 10, 2016, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $31.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 400,000 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,000,000 led to the insider holds 4,236,899 shares of the business.

Shepro William B bought 40,000 shares of ASPS for $200,000 on Feb 14. The Chairman and CEO now owns 603,829 shares after completing the transaction at $5.00 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, ALDRIDGE JOHN G JR, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,000 and bolstered with 20,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Altisource’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASPS has reached a high of $17.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.2808, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.1421.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 243.89K shares per day over the past 3-months and 141.07k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 16.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.36M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ASPS as of Mar 14, 2023 were 997.52k with a Short Ratio of 1.00M, compared to 668.83k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.82% and a Short% of Float of 9.78%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.42 and a low estimate of -$0.76, while EPS last year was -$0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of -$0.43 and low estimates of -$0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.51 and -$1.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.87. EPS for the following year is $0.69, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.69 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $32.91M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $33.32M to a low estimate of $32.5M. As of the current estimate, Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s year-ago sales were $39.52M, an estimated decrease of -16.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.63M, a decrease of -6.90% over than the figure of -$16.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $36.26M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $196M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $164.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $180.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $153.12M, up 17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $247.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $247.12M and the low estimate is $247.12M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.