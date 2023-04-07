An investigation into Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE)’s technical aspects

The price of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) closed at $0.22 in the last session, down -0.50% from day before closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0011 from its previous closing price. On the day, 69561 shares were traded. AMPE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2288 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2170.

We take a closer look at AMPE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.20 and its Current Ratio is at 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Over the past 52 weeks, AMPE has reached a high of $6.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2746, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8792.

According to the various share statistics, AMPE traded on average about 122.75K shares per day over the past 3-months and 103.66k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 15.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.95M. Insiders hold about 7.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPE as of Mar 14, 2023 were 185.27k with a Short Ratio of 0.19M, compared to 165.65k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 1.23%.

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.