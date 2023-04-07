An investigation into Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $1.18 in the prior trading day, Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN) closed at $1.18, down -0.01%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0001 from its previous closing price. On the day, 114861 shares were traded. CGRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CGRN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 50.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Jamison Darren bought 32,025 shares for $1.79 per share. The transaction valued at 57,325 led to the insider holds 242,493 shares of the business.

Robinson Scott W. bought 4,000 shares of CGRN for $7,160 on Nov 21. The InterimChief Financial Officer now owns 4,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.79 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CGRN has reached a high of $4.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6504, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9526.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 76.37K shares per day over the past 3-months and 91.74k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 18.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.83M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CGRN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 379.54k with a Short Ratio of 0.41M, compared to 331.48k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.07% and a Short% of Float of 2.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.98 and -$0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.98. EPS for the following year is -$0.56, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.54 and -$0.59.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $20.85M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $21.9M to a low estimate of $19.8M. As of the current estimate, Capstone Green Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $15.76M, an estimated increase of 32.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.4M, an increase of 9.40% less than the figure of $32.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.4M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CGRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $80.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $78.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $79.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $69.64M, up 14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $101.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $115.6M and the low estimate is $88.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.