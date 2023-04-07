An investigation into GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT)’s technical aspects

The price of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) closed at $5.63 in the last session, down -1.57% from day before closing price of $5.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 55834 shares were traded. GCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.45.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GCT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Aegis Capital on October 03, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, GigaCloud’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GCT has reached a high of $62.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.32.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GCT traded on average about 169.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 117.69k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 40.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.83M. Insiders hold about 80.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GCT as of Mar 14, 2023 were 219.45k with a Short Ratio of 0.22M, compared to 219.52k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.54% and a Short% of Float of 1.67%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.73 and $0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.73. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $533.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $533.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $533.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $490.07M, up 8.80% from the average estimate.