An investigation into Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM)’s technical aspects

The price of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) closed at $0.67 in the last session, down -1.61% from day before closing price of $0.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0080 from its previous closing price. On the day, 55743 shares were traded. SBFM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6801 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6652.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SBFM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 84.50 and its Current Ratio is at 85.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Sebaaly Camille bought 30,000 shares for $0.76 per share. The transaction valued at 22,905 led to the insider holds 174,465 shares of the business.

Sebaaly Camille bought 25,000 shares of SBFM for $30,500 on Jun 03. The CFO/Secretary now owns 144,465 shares after completing the transaction at $1.22 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 29.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBFM has reached a high of $9.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9125, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9374.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SBFM traded on average about 214.44K shares per day over the past 3-months and 129.73k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 18.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.47M. Insiders hold about 17.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SBFM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 307.9k with a Short Ratio of 0.31M, compared to 450.35k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 1.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.