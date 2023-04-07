An overall feel about QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ: QTEK) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ: QTEK) closed at $0.28 down -10.03% from its previous closing price of $0.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0321 from its previous closing price. On the day, 82096 shares were traded. QTEK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3352 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2800.

For a deeper understanding of QualTek Services Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when SPITTLER ADAM PAUL bought 5,500 shares for $1.91 per share. The transaction valued at 10,505 led to the insider holds 12,750 shares of the business.

SPITTLER ADAM PAUL bought 7,250 shares of QTEK for $10,875 on Jun 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 7,250 shares after completing the transaction at $1.50 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Hisey Christopher Scott, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $1.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,750 and bolstered with 15,000 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QTEK now has a Market Capitalization of 10.36M and an Enterprise Value of 596.69M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 231.54.

Over the past 52 weeks, QTEK has reached a high of $3.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4069, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0628.

For the past three months, QTEK has traded an average of 269.59K shares per day and 140.66k over the past ten days. A total of 22.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.00M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.10% stake in the company. Shares short for QTEK as of Mar 14, 2023 were 458.85k with a Short Ratio of 0.46M, compared to 481.09k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.65% and a Short% of Float of 3.07%.

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.75. EPS for the following year is -$0.55, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.68.

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $208.96M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $210.4M to a low estimate of $206.47M. As of the current estimate, QualTek Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $147.06M, an estimated increase of 42.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $166.3M, an increase of 12.20% less than the figure of $42.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $172.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $160.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QTEK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $758.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $754.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $757.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $612.24M, up 23.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $896.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $941.5M and the low estimate is $840.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.