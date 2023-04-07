An overall feel about Unifi Inc. (NYSE: UFI) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Unifi Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.42, down -2.11% from its previous closing price of $7.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 68724 shares were traded. UFI stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.39.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UFI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 15, 2020, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $21.

Sidoti Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 18, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when COX ARCHIBALD JR sold 50,000 shares for $8.16 per share. The transaction valued at 408,000 led to the insider holds 129,376 shares of the business.

SIGMON GREGORY K bought 1,500 shares of UFI for $12,930 on Mar 10. The General Counsel & Corp. Sec. now owns 11,802 shares after completing the transaction at $8.62 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, SIGMON GREGORY K, who serves as the General Counsel & Corp. Sec. of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $10.22 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,220 and bolstered with 10,302 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UFI has reached a high of $17.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.10.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UFI traded 127.80K shares on average per day over the past three months and 111.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 18.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.62M. Insiders hold about 13.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.10% stake in the company. Shares short for UFI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 421.16k with a Short Ratio of 0.53M, compared to 290.38k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.34% and a Short% of Float of 3.51%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.89 and a low estimate of -$0.89, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.46 and -$2.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.46. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.68 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $158.03M. It ranges from a high estimate of $158.03M to a low estimate of $158.03M. As of the current estimate, Unifi Inc.’s year-ago sales were $200.78M, an estimated decrease of -21.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $181.91M, a decrease of -16.40% over than the figure of -$21.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $181.91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $181.91M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UFI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $655.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $655.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $655.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $815.76M, down -19.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $775.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $775.83M and the low estimate is $775.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.