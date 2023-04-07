An overall feel about Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.38, down -1.24% from its previous closing price of $2.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 211878 shares were traded. FREE stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3500.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FREE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on December 15, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On July 14, 2021, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

On February 22, 2021, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.Lake Street initiated its Buy rating on February 22, 2021, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Sababa Holdings Free LLC bought 580,000 shares for $2.79 per share. The transaction valued at 1,618,200 led to the insider holds 8,366,300 shares of the business.

Sababa Holdings Free LLC bought 120,000 shares of FREE for $354,000 on Mar 14. The 10% Owner now owns 7,786,300 shares after completing the transaction at $2.95 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Sababa Holdings Free LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,900,000 shares for $2.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,643,000 and bolstered with 7,666,300 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FREE has reached a high of $7.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1393, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2358.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FREE traded 469.66K shares on average per day over the past three months and 533.73k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.51M. Insiders hold about 24.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FREE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.96M with a Short Ratio of 3.09M, compared to 2.16M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.67% and a Short% of Float of 4.87%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.17 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $134.68M. It ranges from a high estimate of $136.58M to a low estimate of $133.8M. As of the current estimate, Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $130.59M, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $137.25M, an increase of 2.80% less than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $139.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $135.28M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FREE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $558.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $551.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $555.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $538.27M, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $575.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $585.3M and the low estimate is $563.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.