Analysis of Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF): Selected Notes

The closing price of Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) was $1.50 for the day, down -2.29% from the previous closing price of $1.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0350 from its previous closing price. On the day, 191974 shares were traded. CRDF stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5519 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4800.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CRDF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.30 and its Current Ratio is at 14.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 08, 2021, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $19.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when Erlander Mark bought 10,000 shares for $1.43 per share. The transaction valued at 14,300 led to the insider holds 24,481 shares of the business.

White Lale bought 15,000 shares of CRDF for $24,525 on Sep 19. The Director now owns 113,788 shares after completing the transaction at $1.64 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, Levine James E., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $1.56 each. As a result, the insider paid 46,710 and bolstered with 60,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 166.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRDF has reached a high of $3.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7406, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8614.

Shares Statistics:

CRDF traded an average of 247.62K shares per day over the past three months and 241.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.40M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CRDF as of Mar 14, 2023 were 673.55k with a Short Ratio of 0.67M, compared to 801.33k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.51% and a Short% of Float of 1.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.89 and -$1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.93. EPS for the following year is -$1.07, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.9 and -$1.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRDF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $360k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $260k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $330k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $359k, down -8.10% from the average estimate.