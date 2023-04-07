Analysis of Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM): Selected Notes

The closing price of Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CARM) was $2.83 for the day, down -3.74% from the previous closing price of $2.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 137325 shares were traded. CARM stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7746.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CARM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CARM has reached a high of $8.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.2066, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.3212.

Shares Statistics:

CARM traded an average of 139.69K shares per day over the past three months and 84.52k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 202.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.36M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.90% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.8 and -$1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.8. EPS for the following year is -$0.6, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$0.6.