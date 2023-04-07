Analysis of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS): Selected Notes

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) closed the day trading at $12.15 down -1.06% from the previous closing price of $12.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 120936 shares were traded. CPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.96.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CPS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 06, 2020, The Benchmark Company Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Clark Patrick bought 3,000 shares for $5.43 per share. The transaction valued at 16,290 led to the insider holds 9,965 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPS has reached a high of $18.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.45.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CPS traded about 188.03K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CPS traded about 114.36k shares per day. A total of 17.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.67M. Insiders hold about 2.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CPS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.24M with a Short Ratio of 1.00M, compared to 1.44M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.22% and a Short% of Float of 11.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.78 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$2.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.17, with high estimates of -$1.17 and low estimates of -$1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.09 and -$8.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.09. EPS for the following year is -$2.35, with 1 analysts recommending between -$2.35 and -$2.35.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $668.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $668.9M to a low estimate of $668.9M. As of the current estimate, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $601.35M, an estimated increase of 11.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $663M, an increase of 8.20% less than the figure of $11.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $663M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $663M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.33B, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.77B and the low estimate is $2.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.