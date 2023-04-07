Analysis of Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT): Selected Notes

The closing price of Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) was $0.75 for the day, down -6.63% from the previous closing price of $0.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0530 from its previous closing price. On the day, 200568 shares were traded. FLNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7450.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FLNT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Barrington Research Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on November 02, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Khandelwal Sugandha sold 19,555 shares for $0.98 per share. The transaction valued at 19,250 led to the insider holds 30,445 shares of the business.

Conlin Matthew bought 40,000 shares of FLNT for $67,812 on Aug 15. The Chief Customer Officer now owns 357,570 shares after completing the transaction at $1.70 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Conlin Matthew, who serves as the Chief Customer Officer of the company, bought 7,500 shares for $1.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,590 and bolstered with 5,499,216 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLNT has reached a high of $1.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2484, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2967.

Shares Statistics:

FLNT traded an average of 195.09K shares per day over the past three months and 206.74k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 81.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.90M. Insiders hold about 17.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FLNT as of Mar 14, 2023 were 299.82k with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 362.77k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.37% and a Short% of Float of 0.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.1 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $81.5M to a low estimate of $81.5M. As of the current estimate, Fluent Inc.’s year-ago sales were $89.06M, an estimated decrease of -8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $86.2M, a decrease of -12.40% less than the figure of -$8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $86.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $86.2M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $364.88M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $361.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $363.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $361.13M, up 0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $396.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $400.3M and the low estimate is $391.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.