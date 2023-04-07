Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) closed the day trading at $0.97 up 0.32% from the previous closing price of $0.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0031 from its previous closing price. On the day, 130127 shares were traded. AQMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AQMS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on March 05, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Euro Pacific Capital reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 14, 2018, while the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 when Zhang Peifang bought 10,000 shares for $0.99 per share. The transaction valued at 9,900 led to the insider holds 133,095 shares of the business.

Kanen David bought 34,180 shares of AQMS for $25,635 on Dec 28. The Director now owns 351,218 shares after completing the transaction at $0.75 per share. On Dec 27, another insider, Kanen David, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 150,995 shares for $0.73 each. As a result, the insider paid 110,226 and bolstered with 325,683 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21773.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AQMS has reached a high of $1.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1278, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9370.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AQMS traded about 395.31K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AQMS traded about 236.36k shares per day. A total of 78.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.54M. Insiders hold about 6.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AQMS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.59M with a Short Ratio of 4.64M, compared to 4.66M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.86% and a Short% of Float of 6.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.16.