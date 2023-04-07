Are Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Alamo Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $167.55, up 0.14% from its previous closing price of $167.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 111047 shares were traded. ALG stock price reached its highest trading level at $168.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $165.34.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on March 16, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $196 from $173 previously.

On October 14, 2021, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $150.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Rizzuti Edward sold 394 shares for $184.21 per share. The transaction valued at 72,578 led to the insider holds 5,433 shares of the business.

Pollock Janet S sold 150 shares of ALG for $27,060 on Mar 01. The VP, Human Resources now owns 2,606 shares after completing the transaction at $180.40 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Malone Dan Edward, who serves as the EVP & CSO of the company, sold 257 shares for $157.06 each. As a result, the insider received 40,364 and left with 6,612 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALG now has a Market Capitalization of 2.12B and an Enterprise Value of 2.38B. As of this moment, Alamo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALG has reached a high of $186.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 169.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 144.61.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALG traded 68.81K shares on average per day over the past three months and 74.31k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 11.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.69M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 96.1k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 93.43k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.80% and a Short% of Float of 1.14%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.72, ALG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.45.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.51 and a low estimate of $1.95, while EPS last year was $1.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.79, with high estimates of $3.18 and low estimates of $2.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.16 and $9.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.05. EPS for the following year is $11.04, with 4 analysts recommending between $11.97 and $10.25.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $390.05M. It ranges from a high estimate of $398M to a low estimate of $380.1M. As of the current estimate, Alamo Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $362M, an estimated increase of 7.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $426.3M, an increase of 7.60% less than the figure of $7.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $435.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $416.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.51B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.72B and the low estimate is $1.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.