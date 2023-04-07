Are analysts optimistic about Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP’s (AMEX:SNMP) stock?

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX: SNMP) closed the day trading at $0.16 down -10.93% from the previous closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 231811 shares were traded. SNMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1899 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1530.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SNMP, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNMP has reached a high of $0.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2280, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2817.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SNMP traded about 360.96K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SNMP traded about 174.76k shares per day. A total of 231.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.41M. Insiders hold about 15.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.29% stake in the company. Shares short for SNMP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 35.62k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 385.78k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.02% and a Short% of Float of 0.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.